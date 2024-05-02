Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harmonic also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.510-0.710 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get Harmonic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HLIT

Harmonic Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 468,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,314. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,305 shares of company stock worth $1,631,154 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.