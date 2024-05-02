Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $11.75

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $10.87. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 1,170,113 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1695 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth approximately $7,802,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $4,309,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 998,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 362,073 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 497,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 313,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after purchasing an additional 309,327 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

