Corning (NYSE:GLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Corning updated its Q2 guidance to $0.42-$0.46 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.460 EPS.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Activity at Corning

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

