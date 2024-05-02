Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Down to $40.04

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.04, but opened at $37.44. Yum China shares last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 1,772,555 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Get Yum China alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on YUMC

Yum China Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3,107.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.