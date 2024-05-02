Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on June 3rd

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $385.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $415.00.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

