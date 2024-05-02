Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 17,525 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.81. 445,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,238,835. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

