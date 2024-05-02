Tredegar (TG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.99 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 15.08%.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 1,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,394. Tredegar has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $9.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $220.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.