Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BALL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ball from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.15.

Ball Stock Down 1.9 %

BALL opened at $68.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.55. Ball has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ball by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,020,000 after acquiring an additional 143,005 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ball by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,469,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 140,440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ball by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 25.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

