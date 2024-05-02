First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

