Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNDX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.68. 8,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDX. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

