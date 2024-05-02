Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of SNDX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.68. 8,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $25.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDX
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Syndax Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.