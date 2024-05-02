Syra Health (SYRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million.

Syra Health Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ SYRA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,918. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. Syra Health has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $8.37.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

