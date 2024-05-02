SelectQuote (SLQT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect SelectQuote to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. SelectQuote has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $405.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SLQT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. 6,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.80. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

