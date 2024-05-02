BRC (BRCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect BRC to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. BRC has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.38 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect BRC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRCC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.76. 28,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $797.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.01. BRC has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.



BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

