Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.73

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.35, with a volume of 57526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $562.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 13.66%.

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 15,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.97 per share, with a total value of $420,752.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,558.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 571.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Articles

