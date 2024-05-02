Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.50

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 2639176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASPN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 85.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $750,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $636,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Further Reading

