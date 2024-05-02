CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.99

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.99 and last traded at $153.92, with a volume of 1160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get CRA International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRAI

CRA International Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.51 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Insider Activity at CRA International

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 46.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.