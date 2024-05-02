MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.40

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 13332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MFIC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $991.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 83.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 265,146 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth $2,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,196,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after buying an additional 114,587 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 19,112.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 61,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.