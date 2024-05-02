Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alkermes updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.800 EPS.
Alkermes Stock Performance
Alkermes stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 155,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,405. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Alkermes declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
