Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Trading Down 4.8%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 146,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 120,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Steppe Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$64.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

About Steppe Gold

(Get Free Report)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.