Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $55.26. 91,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,650. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 8.94.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GRBK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,971.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.