Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $283.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.15.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

