Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $16.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $869.81. 335,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,638. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $953.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $811.61. The stock has a market cap of $343.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

