Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 172 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 294,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

