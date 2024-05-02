MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VXF opened at $164.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.35 and its 200 day moving average is $159.46. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.