Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $96.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.21.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

