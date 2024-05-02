1,193 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $257.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.38 and a 200-day moving average of $252.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

