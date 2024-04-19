Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

Sysco stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

