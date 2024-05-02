Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,805 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 2,009.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 180,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 172,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,584,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.32.

First Solar Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $180.00 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

