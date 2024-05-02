Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 490 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 490.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $158.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,890,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,081 shares of company stock worth $30,457,064. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.