Y.D. More Investments Ltd Lowers Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Tenable were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanderbilt University lifted its position in Tenable by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Tenable by 60.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after acquiring an additional 245,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 801,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Trading Up 0.1 %

TENB opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.22 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

