Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,157 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,670,000 after buying an additional 650,979 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,115,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after buying an additional 593,035 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,823,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,263,000 after acquiring an additional 511,926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,497,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 433,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTI opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

