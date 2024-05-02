Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $142,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 448,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 320,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.