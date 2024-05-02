Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Lifted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $140.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.