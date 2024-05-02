Norden Group LLC Increases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 802,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 380,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,500,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after purchasing an additional 79,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 119,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $207.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.57.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.