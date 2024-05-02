Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $280,000 Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 61,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $102.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $110.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

