Orion Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 253.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.06.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $457.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.