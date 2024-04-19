Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 249 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.