LGT Group Foundation Buys 861 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.08% of AMETEK worth $29,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $9.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.65. 872,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.96. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

