81,802 Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000. XPEL accounts for about 2.4% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of XPEL as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in XPEL during the third quarter worth $971,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter valued at $4,758,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 656.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Stock Down 33.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $18.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.78. 810,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $988.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). XPEL had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

