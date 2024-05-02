LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.4% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded down $14.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $762.27. The stock had a trading volume of 992,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,964. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $414.31 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $762.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.96. The firm has a market cap of $724.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 59.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

