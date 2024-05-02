LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes $1.65 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Certuity LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,897 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.41. 970,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,949. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

