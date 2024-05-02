LGT Group Foundation Sells 36,695 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,695 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up 1.0% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.29% of Logitech International worth $43,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,457,000 after buying an additional 760,263 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.60. 276,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $96.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

