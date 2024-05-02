LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,300 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $322.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.