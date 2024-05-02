4,757 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 35.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 475,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $157.11. The company had a trading volume of 102,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,147. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average of $143.18. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

