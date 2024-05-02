Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 5,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.33. 785,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,749. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.