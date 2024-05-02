JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Friday, March 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Solo Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTC remained flat at $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday. 44,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,493. The firm has a market cap of $168.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Solo Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $8.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $165.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 22.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

