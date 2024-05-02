Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.80. 98,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

