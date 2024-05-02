Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 100,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 102,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VRIG stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 83,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,738. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $25.20.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.