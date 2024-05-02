Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $291,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,210 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,732,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,172,000 after buying an additional 129,325 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 274,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 86,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 659,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 75,701 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

