Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $863,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 44,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $176.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

